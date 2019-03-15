West Norfolk D-Day veterans invited to apply for overseas trip marking 75 years since landings

To mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, the Royal British Legion is set to take 300 Normandy veterans to a series of commemorative events in the UK and overseas.

Chairman of the King’s Lynn and District RBL Gerry Tann is calling on D-Day veterans in West Norfolk to apply for a chance to take part in the fully-funded trip, which will take them to France on a specially-chartered ship.

The vessel will depart from Dover on June 2, taking in the UK commemorative events in Portsmouth and Poole before crossing the English Channel and arriving in Normandy on June 6, exactly 75 years after the D-Day Landings.

The veterans, who helped liberate France during the Second World War, are entitled to travel with one guest or carer, at no cost to them.

The journey is being funded by the RBL’s LIBOR grant, in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence and Arena Travel.

Mr Tann said there are still about 100 places to be filled.

“I am happy to sit down and help people fill the form out,” he added.

The trip will take place from Sunday, June 2 to Sunday, June 9.

The King’s Lynn and District RBL meets at 7.30pm on the first Wednesday of every month at their club at 33a Tower Street.

For more information, call the branch on 01553 767887.