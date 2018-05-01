West Norfolk deputy mayor is GEAR-ed up to run for two charities

West Norfolk’s deputy mayor, Jim Moriarty, is lacing up his running shoes ready to take on the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) this weekend.

Mr Moriarty, 60, who has been in training for nearly six-months, is aiming to raise £2,000 for the Mayor’s Charity Fund, which are The Purfleet Trust and One To One Project.

Challenging himself to his first long-distance run in 35 years, Mr Moriarty said he is determined to tackle the race and raise as much money as possible despite recently suffering a setback in his training.

He said: “My training was going slowly but steadily, and then the snow came, making it difficult to get out on the roads. And then I developed shingles!

“But I’m determined to overcome these obstacles and complete GEAR, even if I do it more slowly than I’d hoped.

“I’m raising money for two wonderful charities, so I hope as many people as possible will sponsor me, and come along on the day to cheer me on. I’ll be running in a fancy dress mayoral outfit and a gold chain, so I’ll be easy to spot!”

The Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) is a 10k run staged by Run For All in partnership with Alive Leisure and West Norfolk Council.

And this year’s run starts at 10.45am on Sunday, from the Tuesday Market Place.

Mr Moriarty added: “I ran and walked the King’s Lynn Mini Marathon, which was approximately 20k, in 1983.

“And I have been on the couch for the past 35 years, any encouragement you can give me to help raise money for the Mayor’s Charity Fund would be gratefully received and passed on, as 10k is not proving as easy as I first thought.”

To support him, donate by cheque payable to The Mayor’s Charity Fund to the civics office at Lynn town hall, or visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/james-moriarty