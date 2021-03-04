West Norfolk dog owners urged to be vigilant after attempted thefts

Police are urging dog owners in West Norfolk to be vigilant following after an attempted theft was reported in a coastal village this week.

The plea follows reports of similar incidents across the borough in recent weeks.

In the latest incident, a member of the public was reported to have been walking their dogs off the lead on Old Hunstanton Beach at the weekend when two men tried to entice them with dog food.

A post on Facebook on Monday said: "Luckily enough my friend realised what was happening before they ran off. All the doggies are okay, but my poor friend is so so upset."

Yesterday, a further post on social media read: "Old Hunstanton beach, 11am this morning. Three men standing in the dunes observing dog walkers and their dogs.

"They had dog leads and treats with them but were not dog owners. This is the second sighting of this group trying to entice dogs away from their owners. I have informed the local police."

Norfolk Police confirmed they attended an incident last weekend.

A force spokesman said: "We were informed of an incident at Old Hunstanton last weekend and five units attended.

"We searched the area with the information and descriptions that we were given but were unable to locate a suspect/suspects.

"A lot of these incidents are appearing on social media but are not being reported to us. We would like to reassure the public that they are all being taken very seriously.

"We hope to soon be sharing more information with the public on how to make it safer and how to protect your animals.

"In the meantime we ask the public to remain vigilant. If you see something suspicious, please let us know. If you don't want to ring us, please go online and report it."

For many dog owners, the coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home with their canine companions.

However, experts have claimed the demand for dogs during lockdown has led to a significant increase in pets being stolen.