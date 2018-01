Television presenter Ben Fogle had a close encounter with a couple of dogs from West Norfolk while filming a show to be screened tonight.

The star is pictured here with Gizmo of the Hunstanton-based Barking Bugle.

Gizmo, a Blenheim Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, was filmed with another dog, Lily, a cross Jack Russell/Border Terrier from Heacham, for the show, Britain’s Favourite Dogs - Top 100, which will be broadcast on ITV this evening. Picture submitted