West Norfolk drivers urged not to travel unless necessary in strong winds

Drivers are being urged to consider if their journeys are necessary while emergency services are experiencing a “significant” number of calls regarding incidents caused by the high winds.

Call handlers in Norfolk Police’s Contact and Control Room (CCR) have taken more than 300 999 calls specifically related to the strong winds since 5am this morning.

With strong winds expected to continue, delays are also likely to continue for those travelling and may cause country roads to be blocked further.

CCR Supt Malcolm Cooke said: “We want people to consider whether their journey is essential. If you do venture out, be mindful that flying debris, gusts of high winds and obstructions will make journeys more dangerous.

“If you have to travel, plan your journey using routes with less exposure to the weather and consider your mode of transport. Motorbikes and bicycles are particularly vulnerable in high cross winds. Wind of this severity has the potential to overturn high-sided vehicles and caravans.

“We also ask that, given the high number of 999 calls all emergency services are responding to overall today, people consider whether their call is appropriate and keep in mind that they could be waiting for a response longer than they expect.”

Storm damage A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn

Other advice includes:

– Steer clear of sea fronts and quays. High winds will also give large waves and spray along the coasts. Avoid woodland, beaches and exposed headlands.

– Consider how to minimise risk to yourself, your family and your property – and be a good neighbour if you know an elderly or vulnerable person who might need some help.

– Keep yourself up-to-date with the latest information by visiting the Met Office website and, for travel information, monitor websites for local transport providers.

Officers are advising drivers to call Highways at Norfolk County Council on 0344 800 8020. Call 999 if it’s an emergency or 101 if it’s a non-emergency.

Follow @norfolkpolice for significant updates direct from the Constabulary or find road safety advice at www.norfolk.police.uk