Police say they have closed their investigation into the spraying of offensive graffiti on a wall at the home of a West Norfolk election candidate.

Jo Rust revealed the incident in a social media post at the weekend and said she had reported it to officers.

Norfolk Police this afternoon confirmed the incident had been reported to them and they had explored all available leads.

Jo Rust Twitter (24193003)

A force spokesman said: “Police received a report of a public order offence on Friday 13 December at just after 4.30pm.

"A property in Gaywood, Kings Lynn had been sprayed with graffiti.

"Following an extensive investigation, it was established that all lines of enquiry had been exhausted.

"This includes CCTV, house to house enquiries, witnesses and the investigation has since been closed.

"Should further information come forward this will be reviewed.”

The incident emerged less than 24 hours after the General Election which saw Mrs Rust finish a distant second to Conservative James Wild in the race for the North West Norfolk seat.

Mr Wild, who will begin work in Westminster this week, was elected with a majority of almost 20,000 – the largest ever recorded in the constituency.