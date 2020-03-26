West Norfolk families asked to switch lights off at home for an hour

Families are being asked to turn all of their house lights off as part of a campaign in Lynn this weekend to promote care for the future of the planet.

West Norfolk Council has joined forces with Lynn group KLimate Concern to put spotlight on the problems of climate change, pollution and loss of nature.

To mark the global event, illuminations that normally are projected on the historic buildings around town are going to be turned off, while families can also get involved when social distancing.

The Earth Hour campaign banner on the Walks railings(32384946)

The group are encouraging households to participate by switching off their lights for the hour.

Karen Creed of KLimate Concern said: “It is a simple thing to do but small changes have a big impact, and we must address climate change and nature loss issues so that we can all enjoy a safer and greener future.

"We are hopeful that promoting Earth Hour will encourage others to make key changes within their lives that will help make a difference."

National organisers have even shared a list of activities for families to do in the dark during the switch-off.

These can be found at www.wwf.org.uk/updates/60-things-do-dark.

Daphne Sampson of Klimate Concern said: “It’s a safe way to lift spirits, to think, in a brilliant spirit of togetherness, beyond our current troubles, to making our world greener. It is safe because people can do this at home, individually or with families.”

KLimate Concern thanked West Norfolk Council and its leader Brian Long for supporting the campaign.

An Earth Day banner is hanging on the railings opposite St James Pool on Blackfriars Street.

For more information and to sign up visit wwf.org.uk/earthhour.

