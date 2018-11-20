West Norfolk family raises hundreds at surprise party to thank King's Lynn hospital staff

A West Norfolk family has raised hundreds of pounds to thank staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Charlotte Lloyd was treated at the unit after she was born two months prematurely in June 2016, after her mum Amy suffered pre-eclampsia.

Weighing just 3lb 7oz Charlotte spent the first month of her life in NICU and is now a happy and lively two-year-old.

Barbara and Paul Lloyd at their surprise 60th party which raised £500 for NICU to thank staff for the care of Charlotte, now aged two, but was born two months prematurely. Picture: SUBMITTED. (5462240)

Amy and her sister-in-law Michelle helped to raise £500 for the unit by throwing a surprise 60th birthday for Paul and Barbara Lloyd, of Ten Mile Bank.

A total of 75 friends and relatives supported Barbara and Paul, who turned 60 within days of each other, in Denver Village Hall.

People gave donations to NICU instead of presents.

Amy, 31, of Ten Mile Bank, said: “The NICU team looked after Charlotte so well we thought it would be nice to give something back to them.”

Barbara and Paul are pictured above at their party, with Charlotte, left.

Pictures: SUBMITTED.