West Norfolk family unearth message in a bottle

A family from West Norfolk made an exciting discovery when on holiday in Gran Canaria during half term.

Nikki Goldring said when the family explored the sand dunes of Maspalomas, her daughters Ella, 10, and Evie, 11, found a message in a bottle. Nikki said they made the discovery when attempting a challenge set by Ella’s school, Heacham Junior. The extreme writing competition tasks students with taking photos writing in the most extreme of places. She said: “We thought on top of a sand dune would be ideal and took the opportunity to find the largest dune to climb up and take the photo.” It was here that they found the message in the bottle which said: “From Saint Petersburg. Kindness to everyone! Peace in the whole world! Good health! 10.01.16.” Pictured are Evie and Ella with the bottle.

Nikki Goldring's daughters Evie, 11, and Ella, 10, who found a message in a bottle in Gran Canaria. Photo: SUBMITTED.

