West Norfolk fashionistas to take recycling to catwalk

Budding fashionistas are being called on to come up with great designs for new fashion as part of a Norfolk Fashion Design Challenge Competition.

West Norfolk designers aged 16-34 could be in with a chance of having their work showcased as part of Recycle for Norfolk’s summer plastic recycling campaign.

Ian Devereux, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for the Environment, said: “Putting recycled plastic on the catwalk and the Norfolk Fashion Design competition is a great way for schools, colleges and Norfolk’s fashion designers of the future to showcase their work and help to promote recycling at the same time.

“It would be great if one of West Norfolk’s residents gets to see their design brought to life on the catwalk on June 9.”

Up to ten finalists get to make their garment from a stock of fabric made from recycled plastic, and take part in a fashion show as part of the One Planet Norwich Festival at The Forum on June 9 and 10.

It is hoped the Norfolk Fashion Design Challenge will showcase recycled plastic on the catwalk with the help of the many talented fashion designers.

Stuart Foster, CEO of RECOUP, which is working with Norfolk councils on the project, said: “This project provides a great opportunity to reduce confusion householders may have when recycling plastics and to ensure that the resource is recycled and does not end up in the natural environment”.

Entries close on April 30. More details at www.recyclefornorfolk.com/fashionchallenge