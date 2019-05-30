West Norfolk fundraiser enjoys day at Buckingham Palace
A Docking man who has raised more than £60,000 to help cancer patients in West Norfolk had a right royal time at a Buckingham Palace garden party.
Gavin English has raised more than £60,000 for the hospital’s Cancer Care and Treatment Fund in memory of his wife Frances.
Last Tuesday, he and his daughter Belinda Penkethman were among hundreds of people who enjoyed a visit to the palace and its gardens. The Queen was also present.
Gavin said: “It was a wonderful day. Going through the front door of the palace was really impressive.
“The gardens were very nice but absolutely huge and there were two bands playing during the afternoon.
“I was very grateful to the hospital for the opportunity to go.”
Trust chairman, Professor Steve Barnett said: “Gavin is a tremendous ambassador for the hospital and he deserves this honour of attending the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.
“He works tirelessly to raise money for the hospital by giving up days to man stalls at car boot sales or supermarket collections. We are incredibly grateful for all of his efforts.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.