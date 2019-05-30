West Norfolk fundraiser enjoys day at Buckingham Palace

A Docking man who has raised more than £60,000 to help cancer patients in West Norfolk had a right royal time at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Gavin English has raised more than £60,000 for the hospital’s Cancer Care and Treatment Fund in memory of his wife Frances.

Last Tuesday, he and his daughter Belinda Penkethman were among hundreds of people who enjoyed a visit to the palace and its gardens. The Queen was also present.

Gavin said: “It was a wonderful day. Going through the front door of the palace was really impressive.

Gavin English, right, with his daughter Belinda Penkethman at the Buckingham Palace garden party

“The gardens were very nice but absolutely huge and there were two bands playing during the afternoon.

“I was very grateful to the hospital for the opportunity to go.”

Trust chairman, Professor Steve Barnett said: “Gavin is a tremendous ambassador for the hospital and he deserves this honour of attending the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

“He works tirelessly to raise money for the hospital by giving up days to man stalls at car boot sales or supermarket collections. We are incredibly grateful for all of his efforts.”