West Norfolk fundraiser one of thousands set to take to streets for GEAR 10K in King's Lynn

A Burnham Market businesswoman will be one of thousands taking to the streets of Lynn this weekend for the annual Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR).

And Vicky Davies, who owns a gift shop, is one of many taking on the 10K challenge on Sunday to raise funds for good cause.

Vicky is running for the Purfleet Trust, despite the fact that she is recovering from an injury incurred during the Great North Run last September.

Vicky Davies will be running GEAR on behalf of the Purfleet Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED. (9481175)

She said: “I made the mistake of doing the Sandringham run afterwards, which has made it worse, but I shall plod round the GEAR course somehow.

“I’m not a natural athlete – but I’m stubborn. This is probably the kick up the rear I needed.”

Vicky, who also runs the Post Office in Burnham Market, has been concerned by the plight of homeless people for some years, but the way the problem has grown in recent times has “really moved” her.

“I was looking for a suitable charity when I learned about Purfleet and all the good work it does, and decided it was the one for me,” she added.

“The fact people can be helped to be housed and given training opportunities to get into employment is very important – so are the facilities it offers, which mean people have access to a laundry machine and showers.”

Paula Hall, chief executive of the Purfleet Trust, said Vicky has a “great understanding” of issues in West Norfolk and the work the charity does.

“We really appreciate that she is doing the run despite her injury,” she added.

Vicky will also be taking part in the Great North Run half-marathon and the Yorkshire Marathon in a bid to raise £1,000 for the charity.

To donate to Vicky’s fundraising page, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vicdaviesnews.

The Asda Foundation GEAR 10K, organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, starts on Sunday at 10.45am, with the Bespak Mini GEAR starting at 9.45am.

This year’s event looks set to take place on a cooler day than last year’s which was said to have been the hottest to date.

For information on road closures and parking in the town on Sunday, visit www.runforall.com.