Lynn glazing firm West Norfolk Glass has been crowned a winner at the Independent Network Veka National Customer Satisfaction Award for a second time.

The organisation, which represents the UK’s independent installers of windows, doors, and conservatories, announced West Norfolk Glass as winner of the National Customer Satisfaction £1.5m-£3m, in recognition of its impressive levels of sales and customer satisfaction surveys in 2023.

A second-generation family firm, West Norfolk Glass was launched in Lynn by John Parker in 1967 and is today run by his sons Geoff and Philip Parker.

West Norfolk Glass was a founding member of the Glass and Glazing Federation in 1977 and is also a Which? Trusted Trader.

Commenting on the award, Geoff Parker, managing director, said: “We are delighted that West Norfolk Glass has won this award. The achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team who work exceptionally hard and put our customers at the heart of everything we do.

“West Norfolk Glass always strives to provide a quality service for Norfolk homeowners and as a Which? Trusted Trader we are extremely proud to be recognised by both organisations for our customer service.”

West Norfolk Glass’ Hereford Way showroom has a wide display of doors, windows, bi-fold and conservatory replacement roof systems.