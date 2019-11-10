Events are taking place across West Norfolk today to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Community leaders, veterans' groups and members of the public have been attending ceremonies around the borough.

Meanwhile, representatives of a Lynn-based charity supporting the families of service personnel killed in action have joined thousands of veterans at the main national commemoration event in central London.

Remembrance Sunday service at the Tower Gardens in Kng's Lynn.. (21295658)

Borough mayor Geoff Hipperson led the main wreath-laying ceremony at Lynn's Tower Gardens this morning, which was followed by a service at the King's Lynn Minster.

Similar events took place in Gaywood, Hunstanton and Swaffham at the same time. Downham's Remembrance service will take place this afternoon.

And a two minutes' silence will also be observed in Lynn tomorrow at 11am to mark Armistice Day itself.

Borough Mayor Geoff Hipperson laid a wreath during the service.. (21295660)

Elsewhere, representatives of a Lynn-based charity have taken part in the veterans' march past at the Cenotaph in London for the first time.

Officials and supporters of Scotty's Little Soldiers marched alongside thousands of former servicemen and women during the event, which was attended by the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

Meanwhile, in Lynn, West Norfolk Council leaders have unveiled a funding programme to help community groups commemorate next year's 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The scheme was launched ahead of this morning's events.

Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk The Countess of Romney laid a wreath during the service.. (21295659)

