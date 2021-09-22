West Norfolk housing group reveals £24 million plan for hundreds of new homes

A West Norfolk social housing provider has today announced plans for the multi-million pound development of hundreds of new homes in the borough.

Freebridge Community Housing says it plans to build 375 properties over the next five years after securing a £24 million funding package from a Government agency, Homes England.

No details of potential development sites have been released, though officials say the project will account for around half of the organisation's development aims between now and 2026.

The Freebridge Community Housing offices in King's Lynn.. (42510836)

The provider is working with the Longhurst Group, which is one of more than 30 companies which have been named as strategic partners for a project which aims to deliver 90,000 affordable homes outside London.

Paul Newbold, Freebridge's director of development, said a short time ago: “This funding announcement is fantastic news and will allow us to develop and offer many more new homes for rent and to own.

“We are pleased to be working with our development partner, Longhurst Group, who have led our bid for funding, and we are looking forward to getting work started on site.

“In developing these new homes, we will look to work with partners to make sure that we are meeting local housing demand, and helping to address homelessness. And, we will also be able to provide a step on the ladder through shared ownership.”