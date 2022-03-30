West Norfolk is getting ready to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with beacons, fireworks and more

The borough council is organising several events to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in west Norfolk over the four-day Bank Holiday weekend in June, which will include family entertainment, fireworks, beacon lighting and much more.

The long weekend starts with the borough taking part in the national beacon lighting on Thursday June 2. Beacons will be lit in Downham, Hunstanton and Lynn.

There will be live music, including the Chebbs, on the South Quay in Lynn on Thursday and fireworks to finish the evening.

On Friday June 3 a Queen's Jubilee Parade will march through Lynn, led by bagpipers and will include cadets, guides, scouts and St John Ambulance. There will be more live music on stage, and a civic service held at the Minster in the evening.

There will be entertainment for children and more live music in King’s Staithe Square on Saturday June 4. Also the Alive Corn Exchange will open its doors for free entry to watch a film about the Coronation in 1953, called A Queen is Crowned.

On Sunday June 5, The Walks will host a Jubilee picnic and funday, in partnership with the Lynn Lions and Radio West Norfolk.

Councillor Graham Middleton, deputy leader of the Borough Council and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said: "There will be lots for families to enjoy. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for sunshine across the bank holiday weekend, we're encouraging people to wear their best red, white and blue and I'm looking forward to everything we have planned.”

The borough council has offered support to Downham and Hunstanton Town Councils and small jubilee grants were available for groups to apply for to help with events across west Norfolk to mark the historic occasion