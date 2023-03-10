A new weather warning has been issued for West Norfolk, Breckland and North Norfolk as the cold weather continues.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for snow and ice in the area from 4am to 12pm today.

The warning is in place for Lynn, Downham, Hunstanton, Swaffham and Fakenham.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice. Picture: iStock

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Areas of mainly light snow, combined with icy patches, may cause some disruption to travel.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

It is the latest weather warning issued for Norfolk in a week that has mostly seen temperatures hover just above freezing.