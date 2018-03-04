West Norfolk launches fund to mark First World War centenary

An initiative to help commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War has been launched by West Norfolk Council chiefs.

A fund of £4,000 has been made available so community and voluntary groups can apply for up to £250 to help finance their event.

Applications are now open and the fund is open to any non-profit making group, such as parish and town councils, charities, churches, social enterprises/ or community interest companies, and schools.

Projects which could be supported include community events, education programmes, or the building or refurbishing of war memorials.

Borough council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds said: “We’re keen to consider as many projects as possible, so I’d encourage any community group planning to mark the centenary to make an application.

“Grants can be used to support capital and revenue costs, and projects don’t have to be completed within 12 months.”

The fund is being administered by the Norfolk Community Foundation on the council’s behalf. For further details, email grants@norfolkfoundation.com or by calling 01603 623958.

The closing date for applications is May 11 and decisions on which applications will receive funding are expected to be made in June.