A Lynn man was among those arrested after tables, chairs and glasses were thrown during a clash between football fans in Southampton.

The 24-year-old was one of 10 people detained on suspicion of violent disorder and other related offences, after police were called to the incident involving Southampton and Tottenham supporters on Saturday evening.

Officers are appealing for information after the incident left a 61-year-old man with facial injuries and in need of hospital treatment.

Terminus Terrace at the junction with Oxford Street in Southampton. Picture: Google Maps

It happened at around 6.05pm on Terminus Terrace, at the junction with Oxford Street, following the Premier League match, which ended 3-3.

Detective Inspector Tim Judd of Hampshire Police said it would have been a "frightening experience" for those who witnessed it.

"There would have been a lot of people out and about in the area enjoying their Saturday evening who suddenly found themselves at the centre of this disorder," he said.

“We believe those involved had been at the Southampton FC vs Tottenham Hotspur game at St Mary’s Stadium and were making their way out of the city when the incident occurred.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed what happened, may have footage of the incident filmed on their phones, or anyone who may have been driving passed and has a dashcam fitted to their vehicle."

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting 44230108876.

Ten people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and other associated offences.

Along with the 24-year-old man from Lynn, the people following people were arrested:

Four men from Waltham Cross aged 22, 23, 25 and 27

A 19-year-old man from Haringey

A 33-year-old man from London

A 24-year-old man from Hoddeson

A 19-year-old from Southampton

A 31-year-old man from Bournemouth

As of yesterday, they all remain in police custody.