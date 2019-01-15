West Norfolk man raises £6,800 for cancer charity with 100-mile ride

After undertaking a 100-mile cycle ride, Gary Webb, pictured second from left, raised £6,800 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

This took the overall total raised by Mr Webb for various fundraising activities to just short of £120,000 for Macmillan.

Pictured from left to right as the cheque is presented to Macmillan are Dorothy Pulsford Harris, committee secretary at Macmillan, Mr Webb, Joy Clinch, sponsorship co-ordinator, and Howard Moore, Lynn Macmillan group chairman.

Forecasts show one in two people will be affected by cancer by 2030, confirming the need for support.