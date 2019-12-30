West Norfolk man recognised after raising £70,000 in six years for King's Lynn hospital

A West Norfolk man who has raised £70,000 for Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in six years has been recognised at a special presentation.

Since November 2013, Gavin English has raised money through car boot sales and in-store collections at supermarkets towards cancer care and treatment at the hospital.

He has done this in memory of his wife of 56 years Frances, whose last wish was for him to support the treatment of others following her death from lung cancer.

QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw with fundraiser Gavin English. (25484056)

On Wednesday, December 18, chief executive Caroline Shaw presented Mr English with a certificate in honour of his significant contributions, which have seen him spend nine days a month on fundraising activities.

Mrs Shaw said: "We are immensely grateful to Gavin, who is a tireless campaigner and a totally committed and dedicated fundraiser.

"He is incredibly generous with his time and what he does requires a lot of effort and hard work.

"His energy is boundless and his determination to create a legacy for his late wife is inspiring and humbling.

"He is a unique and outstanding supporter. Gavin already has a lot of fundraising bookings for 2020.

"Thank you, Gavin, for everything that you have done for cancer care and treatment."

His fundraising activities have included 350 car boot sales between the end of 2013 and 2019, and 180 supermarket collections during the same period, raising on average £1,000 a month for the last six years.

He often gets up at 4.30am and returns home to Docking at 1pm from car boot sales around the area.

His efforts have seen him nominated for The Mayor's Civic Awards for Voluntary Service and invited to the Buckingham Palace Garden Party, and he has received certificates of appreciation from the hospital after reaching previous fundraising milestones.

As well as his fundraising, Mr English has also written a series of short stories, called The Last Waltz, in memory of his wife, which have been published in booklets.

People can take free copies of the booklets, though they often give donations for cancer care. Copies are also on display in the hospital's Sacred Space.