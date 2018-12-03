West Norfolk mayor plays part in active reality project REVEAL in second live performance
Published: 12:30, 03 December 2018
West Norfolk mayor Nick Daubney played his own part in active reality project REVEAL on Sunday as he chauffeured character Margaret of Antioch, patron saint of Lynn, to Lynn Minster in a red open-top MG.
The interactive adventure story, a joint project between West Norfolk Council and arts organisation Collusion, runs until January 4 and challenges residents to crack the code by collecting clues through live shows, videos and messages.
To catch up, or to find out more, visit revealKL.com.
