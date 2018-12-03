Lynn News

Home   News   Article

West Norfolk mayor plays part in active reality project REVEAL in second live performance

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 12:30, 03 December 2018

West Norfolk mayor Nick Daubney played his own part in active reality project REVEAL on Sunday as he chauffeured character Margaret of Antioch, patron saint of Lynn, to Lynn Minster in a red open-top MG.

The interactive adventure story, a joint project between West Norfolk Council and arts organisation Collusion, runs until January 4 and challenges residents to crack the code by collecting clues through live shows, videos and messages.

The second Reveal live performance held on the Saturday Market Place near Kingâs Lynn Minster, with Margaret of Antioch driven there by Borough Mayor Nick Daubney. Picture: Matthew Usher.. (5729189)
The second Reveal live performance held on the Saturday Market Place near Kingâs Lynn Minster, with Margaret of Antioch driven there by Borough Mayor Nick Daubney. Picture: Matthew Usher.. (5729189)

To catch up, or to find out more, visit revealKL.com.

Gallery1

Click to view

The second Reveal live performance held on the Saturday Market Place near Kingâs Lynn Minster, with Margaret of Antioch driven there by Borough Mayor Nick Daubney. Picture: Matthew Usher.. (5729176) The second Reveal live performance held on the Saturday Market Place near Kingâs Lynn Minster, with Margaret of Antioch driven there by Borough Mayor Nick Daubney. Picture: Matthew Usher.. (5729183) The second Reveal live performance held on the Saturday Market Place near Kingâs Lynn Minster, with Margaret of Antioch driven there by Borough Mayor Nick Daubney. Picture: Matthew Usher.. (5729184) The second Reveal live performance held on the Saturday Market Place near Kingâs Lynn Minster, with Margaret of Antioch driven there by Borough Mayor Nick Daubney. Picture: Matthew Usher.. (5729186) The second Reveal live performance held on the Saturday Market Place near Kingâs Lynn Minster, with Margaret of Antioch driven there by Borough Mayor Nick Daubney. Picture: Matthew Usher.. (5729187)
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE