West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards now open

Mayor's Business Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Alive Corn Exchange King's Lynn.The Winners. (4429192)

West Norfolk Council and the Lynn News today launch the West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards 2019, celebrating the borough’s best firms.

The awards night will be held on Friday, March 1, next year and now all that is required are the nominees that will make it another great night for the business community here in West Norfolk.

King's Lynn Mayor's Business Awards Lunch. Pictured FltoR Alison Richardson. Sharon Edwards. Mark Leslie (Editor Lynn News) Nick Daubney (King's Lynn Town mayor) Sharron Marriot. Berlinda Smith. Darren Smith.. (4429014)

Once again the black-tie event will be hosted at a glittering Corn Exchange in the heart of Lynn.

The mayor this year will have particular enjoyment in taking part in the awards. Nick Daubney took a keen inerest in the event as leader of the council for many years, and of course, the event was started by his father Les.

Mayor's Business Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Alive Corn Exchange King's Lynn.Employee of the year Stacey Locks Dedicated Care Ltd with Lynn News Editor Mark Leslie. (4429162)

The categories in which we will be seeking nominations (with sponsors in brackets) are:

Mayor’s Business of the Year Award (Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk)

Small Business of the Year (Mapus Smith & Lemmon)

Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co)

Independent Retailer of the Year (Agrimech)

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Carter Accommodation)

Business Innovation

Customer Care

Leisure and Tourism

Employee of the Year will be the readers’ vote category in the Lynn News to be held in the new year.

The criteria for each category can be found online but note that of the Mayor’s Business Award has altered.

Mayor's Business Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Alive Corn Exchange King's Lynn. (4429207)

It is now open to a business trading for more than three years with a minimum of five employees that can show evidence of business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years, proven success and achievement during the past two years, management with the ability to drive the business forward and a genuine commitment to staff.

Each category (other than Employee of the Year) will again be judged by the sponsors in the autumn.

The judges will also be looking for evidence of strong performance in:

- Marketing, promoting and growing your business

- Use of innovation and development of new products or services

- The growth of new markets and customers at home or abroad

- How you manage, train and develop your staff

- How you control and manage the performance of your business

- Use of good practice in environmental sustainability

To nominate go to www.mayorsbusinessawards2019 which goes lives this morning (Friday).

You will find everything you need to put forward the companies that deserve to be recognised for the work they are doing.