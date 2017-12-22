West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards: The shortlists are revealed

Today we announce the finalists in the West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

These are the names that will go forward to the next stage to be judged by the sponsors.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony held at the Alive Leisure Corn Exchange on Friday, March 2.

The awards, organised by West Norfolk Council in conjunction with the Lynn News, has had a fantastic response.

Altogether we have received a fantastic total of 171 nominations for 94 borough businesses. The finalists are:

Mayor’s Award for Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council) – AgriMechServices, Carter Accommodation, Ring Associates.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Mapus Smith & Lemmon) – K Brown Auto Repairs, Anglia Partitions, White China.

Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Brown & Co) – Ben Lukey (AMA Waste Management), Chris Girdlestone (HUT 42), Jonathan Lofthouse (Carers Elite).

Business Innovation (sponsored by Nwes) – HUT 42, Norfolk Creative Arts, Nip & Growler Ale House.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by MARS UK) – Emma Smith (CPFT NHS), Max Armitage (Carers Elite), James Covell (Covell Construction).

Customer Care (sponsored by Larkfleet) – Norfolk Deli, Vida Healthcare, Ward Gethin.

Independent Retailer – Great Bircham Stores & Cafe, Nip & Growler Ale House, The Bottom Drawer Bridal Shop.

Leisure & Tourism – Majestic Cinema, Princess Theatre, True’s Yard Fisher Folk Museum.

The Employee of the Year will be decided by a poll of Lynn News readers in the new year. The nominees are James Covell (Covell Construction), Lawrence Thetford (Bank House Hotel), Stacey Locks (Dedicated Care).

The other great news this week is that Mars UK have come aboard as sponsors for the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category.

Lynn News editor Mark Leslie said: “This is building up to be the biggest and best Mayor’s Business Awards yet.”