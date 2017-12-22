West Norfolk mayor shares festive letter ahead of Christmas Day

With Christmas less than a week away, borough mayor Carol Bower has shared her festive message.

In it, she spoke of her joy at meeting members of the community during her tenure.

The mayor said: “It is an enormous privilege to be Mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and I’ve enjoyed meeting so many people and doing so many interesting things since the Mayor making in May!

“We live in a beautiful area of England and I’ve been able to explore this in some unusual ways: as a pillion rider on the back of a motorbike; rowing at Brancaster Staithe; canoeing on the Ouse and going out on the recently restored Baden-Powell.

“I’ve also had a very exciting trip on the pilot boat out into the Wash. As well as observing the pilot clambering down the side of a moving ship, I could see our wonderful coastline in a way that I’d never seen it before, complete with hundreds of seals lying on the mud banks.

“As Mayor it has been a great pleasure to be invited to so many special occasions. There are many highlights, but these must include our successful Hanse Festival, the King’s Lynn Festival and Festival Too, and Fawkes in the Walks.

“Seeing the community and our visitors come out to support these events demonstrates how lucky we are to live in such a wonderful area, and have so many people around us who are prepared to work hard to bring us these occasions.

“It’s also great fun to join in the celebrations of the young people in their schools – it’s always a joy to hear what questions and observations the children come out with: ‘Have you got a Ferrari?, ‘Are you the Queen?’, ‘Do you live in the town hall?’, ‘You look like a pirate!’

“I’ve met with groups from all walks of life and of all ages. Recently I had the privilege of visiting five couples who have been married for 70 years to celebrate this milestone anniversary with them in their homes.

“In spite of post-war rationing they all managed to look absolutely beautiful in their wedding photos.

“I wish I could have recorded some of their memories for the archives – they described vividly the area 70 years ago.

“One couple told me they had swum in the Ouse from St Germans’ bridge to Lynn and there was a water polo league in those days!

“I went to the AGM of the Norfolk and Norwich Association for The Blind in Norwich earlier this year and learnt an awful lot from that.

“The guest speaker told us how modern technology, like Alexa, has been developed with the help of blind people, to facilitate their lives, but in fact it has enhanced technology for everyone’s enjoyment and benefit. The Mayor’s Charity for 2017/2018 will support the Purfleet Trust and the One to One Project.

“I have also met many fantastic volunteers who care for those who are isolated or infirm, and might otherwise not have much fun. They are a wonderful band of people.

“In getting to know more about King’s Lynn, I am so pleased our old town is being restored to its former grandeur.

“A few weeks back, I hosted a reception to thank volunteers who show off our heritage to visitors and local residents. It was a lovely evening and a privilege to appoint Barry Howard as our 21st century ‘Custodian of the South Gate and Keeper of the Muckhill’, which you may have read about.

“My year in office doesn’t finish until May and I’m looking forward to several more months of adventure across west Norfolk and to meeting many more people.

“On behalf of Simon, my consort, and myself, I would like to take the opportunity of wishing you all a very Happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.”