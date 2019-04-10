West Norfolk mayor thanks King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter volunteers for support

Dozens of people have been recognised for their support of the King’s Lynn Winter Night Shelter’s first season at a reception at Lynn’s town hall yesterday.

The night shelter on St Ann’s Fort, an initiative organised by Churches Together, was one of borough mayor Nick Daubney’s chosen charities this year, along with The Purfleet Trust, and the reception gave Mr Daubney an opportunity to show his gratitude to the volunteers who supported the shelter seven days a week from November to March.

West Norfolk Mayor Nick Daubney hosted a reception evening at the Town Hall in King's Lynn for the Night Shelter volunteers.. (8407700)

Lucy McKitterick, coordinator of the night shelter, said: “The Mayor’s Thank You Party was a great way to mark the end of the 2018-19 season and in particular to show our appreciation of our volunteers, all 130 of them, who gave so much to the Night Shelter this year. We have needed every one of them.

“We’ve had some lovely comments from our homeless guests – according to them our volunteers are kind, good listeners, great cooks and sometimes have a lot to put up with – so a big thank you from them as well.

A reception evening was held at the Town Hall in King's Lynn for the Night Shelter volunteers. Pictured is Project co-ordinator Lucy McKitterick.. (8407698)

“The Night Shelter has helped 97 individuals this winter and we’ve especially appreciated our partnership this winter with The Purfleet Trust as Mayor’s Charities of the Year, we were delighted that our patron the Bishop of Lynn, also president of The Purfleet Trust, could be with us for the occasion.

“Thank you to the mayor and mayoress for their hospitality, and to all our volunteers for their support, come and join us next year.”

The night shelter welcomed its final visitors on the evening of March 31, until it opens again later this year.