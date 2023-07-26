West Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson has paid a visit to a unique hair salon in Lynn.

GH Hair Design in St Ann’s Fort emphasizes being calm and relaxed, with individual spaces and holistic therapies including reflexology, reiki counselling, hypnotherapy, yoga and sound therapy.

Cllr Wilkinson praised the salon on the unique environment and agreed how important it is to raise awareness of wellbeing and encourage people to take time out to rest reset and recharge.

Mayor Cllr Margaret Wilkinson with GH Hair Design staff

Mayor Cllr Margaret Wilkinson with GH Hair Design owner Gemma Harvey

She enjoyed a cup of tea in the relaxation lounge where clients chill while their colours are processing, and she loved that there are books there to encourage people to read more.