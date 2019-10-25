West Norfolk Mayor's Business Awards: Are you a small wonder? Then you deserve the big occasion

Small is beautiful as far as the West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards are concerned - that’s why it has its own category.

The Small Business of the Year Award is one of 10 up for grabs at the awards night being held in March.

We need your nominations now and we know there are so many worthy companies out there so deserving of recognition.

Mayor Business Awards at the Corn Exchange

The Small Business of the Year award, which is sponsored by Mapus-Smith Lemmon LLP chartered accountants, is open to a business trading for more than three years with up to 20 employees and which is able to demonstrate excellence and innovation in its field, management with the ability to drive the business forward and funding arrangements and investment plans for the future of the business.

It must also show that it understands its market, has arrangements to respond to change and can demonstrate why the business should win.

The other award categories, with their sponsors, are Mayor’s Business Award, sponsored by West Norfok Council, Businessperson of the Year, sponsored by Brown and Co; Business Innovation, sponsored by MCP Solicitors; Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Carter Accommodation; King’s Lynn Champion, sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn; Customer Care; Independent Retailer; Leisure and Tourism and Employee of the Year, sponsored by MARS.

Launch with sponsors of the Mayor's Business Awards at King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Pictured from left are Sharron Marriott (Events and Sponsorship Co-ordinator Iliffe Media), Darren Arnold (Carter Accommodation), Borough Mayor Cllr Geoff Hipperson, Edward Jeffery (Brown & Co), Mark Leslie (Lynn News Editor), Jason Hall (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP) and Vicky Etheridge (Discover King's Lynn (BID

When you’re ready to put forward your favourites, simply head to our dedicated website, www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk, to submit your nominations.

There, you will find all the details of the criteria for each category and the form through to submit entries.

Nominations close at 2pm on Friday, November 29, with entry packs due back by noon on Monday, December 2, and the winners will be chosen by judges.

Mayor Business Awards at the Corn Exchange....MARS UK

The Mayor’s Business Awards 2020, a black tie gala dinner event, will be staged at the Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday, March 6.