West Norfolk Mayor's business awards opens today so get your nomination in

West Norfolk Council and the Lynn News today launch the Mayor’s Business Awards 2020, celebrating the brightest and best in commerce.

Nominations for the awards - the 31st year that it has been held - are now LIVE via the website www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk.

It is a two-fold process to be nominated. Complete the nomination form on the website and then submit. You will be sent an entry pack which must be completed and submitted by noon on Monday, December 2.

Nominees in the 10 categories up for judgment this year will be announced in the Lynn News onFriday, Decemember 20, so that will be an early Christmas present for some!

Those nominees will then be judged against the strict category criteria by independent judges form within West Norfolk’s business community.

The winners will be announced at the traditional glittering black-tie ceremony with a three-course dinner at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on the evening of Friday, March 6, 2020.

A new category has been introduced for 2020, King’s Lynn Champion, sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn.

This category is specific to levy-paying businesses within the King’s Lynn BID area.

So the 10 categories now are (with sponsors in brackets):

Mayor’’s Business of the Year (Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk)

Small Business of the Year (Mapus Smith & Lemmon LLP)

Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co)

Business Innovation (MCP Solicitors)

Apprentice or Trainee of the Year (Carter Accommodation)

Employee of the Year (MARS)

King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn)

Customer Care

Independent Retailer of the Year

Leisure & Tourism

These are the criteria nominees will need to strive to meet to be in a chance with being shortlisted.

Mayor’s Business of the Year – This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with a minimum of five employees that can show evidence of business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years.

The council is looking to acknowledge a business who can provide evidence of strong performance in:

Marketing, promoting and growing your business

Use of innovation and development of new products or services

The growth of new markets and customers at home or abroad

How you manage, train and develop your staff

How you control and manage the performance of your business

Use of good practice in environmental sustainability

Small Business of the Year – This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with up to 20 employees and which is able to demonstrate excellence and innovation in its field, management with the ability to drive the business forward and funding arrangements and investment plans for the future of the business.

It must show it understands its market, has arrangements to respond to change and can demonstrate why the business should win.

Businessperson ofthe Year– This award will go to an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them.

The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of both their business and their local area.

Business Innovation – This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success.

This award will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate an ability to create, grow and develop innovations or processes that substantially improve the commercial performance or prospects of the company.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year – This award is for the rising stars of tomorrow, aged 35 or under, who have made an exceptional contribution to their workplace and can demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression and outstanding levels of success.

Customer Care – This award will recognise the organisation, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove the customer really does come first.

You will need to be able to demonstrate commercial success and strategies for growth whilst achieving excellence in looking after customers.

The organisation must have objectives for high quality customer service and clear methods of monitoring and evaluating standards.

Independent Retailer – This award is open to all independent retail businesses and will be awarded to the business that can best display ‘first-class’ customer service, market and customer engagement excellence, product and services innovation and differentiation, the ability to adapt to consumer/trading trends.

Leisure & Tourism – Open to any organisation, irrespective of size, involved in the delivery of leisure, tourism, visitor attractions or hospitality.

The organisation must demonstrate commercial success and evidence of growth, investment and delivery of innovations and improvements.

It should have added value within the borough of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, created employment opportunities and provided staff development and customer satisfaction.

Employee of the Year – Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by their employers or colleagues. The judges will be looking for an outstanding contribution not only to the organisation and its success, but also to colleagues’ welfare and enhancing the working environment and customer experience.

King’s Lynn Champion – This category is specific to levy-paying businesses within the King’s Lynn BID area.

The BID Board will be looking for active involvement in the King’s Lynn town centre, evidence of support and/or trade for/with other businesses in the BID, as well as a demonstrable commitment to promoting Lynn Town Centre as a place to visit, shop, work, and do business.