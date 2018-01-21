West Norfolk Mind charity shop reopens after refurbishment in Downham Market

A charity shop in Downham is reopening its doors after a new year refurbishment project.

West Norfolk Mind’s charity shop, on Paradise Road, Downham, has been re-opened by Paula Kundson.

Selling vintage goods and designer labels, the shop also stocks booklets on a range of mental health conditions and offers information on how people can access support.

A spokesman from West Norfolk Mind said: “The shop now also carries a range of Mind booklets on mental health conditions and information on sources of support and, in the near future, will be looking to showcase local artistic talent and to open up an online arm of the shop. Staff and volunteers did a fantastic job of refurbishing the whole shop and setting out the new displays in just one week.”