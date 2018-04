West Norfolk Mind has launched a new programme which aims to help people with social inclusion or mental health and wellbeing issues.

They are giving away a number of allotment plots free of charge for 12 month periods at the North Lynn site.

The project is open Tuesday and Thursday, from 10am to 2pm, and will introduce arts, crafts, games, as well as gardening.

Pictured above, officials at West Norfolk Mind allotment day. Picture: SUBMITTED.