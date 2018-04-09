West Norfolk Mind relaunches allotment project

West Norfolk Mind has relaunched its allotment project and is introducing supported placements for people who need help with their mental wellbeing.

The relaunch, which was held on March 28, introduced free places to those in need of support with social inclusion or mental health and wellbeing for a 12 week period.

A spokeswoman said: “Due to the environment and the type of project attendees must have some level of independence and be able to get themselves to and from the project off Front Way, North Lynn.

“The project is open 10am to 2pm on Tuesday and Thursday. The referred individuals will be able to attend once a week on either a Tuesday or Thursday, this will allow a total of 12 individuals per week to be supported.

“The project will be introducing different arts and crafts, games such as chess and scrabble as well as putting on different events throughout the year. Ideas for other activities will be welcomed.

“The focus is going to be about social inclusion, trying different things and developing new skills as well as the health benefits of being outside and getting some exercise with a view to going on to volunteer.”

To find out more, make a referral or volunteer, contact Sharon Pitt via email sharon.pitt@westnorfolkmind.org.uk or by telephone on 0753752741. Alternatively contact Zena Penty via zena.penty@westnorfolkmind.org.uk or 01485 572707.

