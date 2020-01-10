West Norfolk MP slams 'intolerable' homes bid as public inquiry looms

Lynn’s new MP has backed the fight against proposals for hundreds of new homes on the edge of the town.

A public inquiry into the plan for 600 houses at Knights Hill is due to open on Tuesday.

And North West Norfolk MP James Wild has added his weight to calls for the scheme to be rejected.

James Wild MP

In a letter to the Planning Inspectorate this week, he said the scale of the scheme was “wholly inappropriate” and would undermine planning policies designed to protect neighbouring communities if it is approved.

He also warned about the impact on public services as he wrote: “An additional 600 homes on top of those already approved would create an unmanageable demand.”

West Norfolk councillors rejected the scheme last March, citing concerns over traffic and the impact on nearby heritage assets, such as Castle Rising Castle.

South Wootton Parish Council Chairman David Price and Chairman of the Planning Committee Paul Bland, Castle Rising Parish Council member David Goddard and resident Jane Back near to the proposed site of 600 new houses at Knights Hill.

But the developers dispute those claims and the authority has already dropped its objection to the development on transport grounds, amid fears it could have been left with a £500,000 legal bill if it persisted with that argument.

However, Mr Wild reiterated opponents’ fears that allowing the scheme to proceed would make existing traffic issues even worse.

He said: “This development would place intolerable pressure on the local road network.

“The proposed mitigations including additional roundabouts would exacerbate existing congestion levels and delays on this route thereby increasing emissions and having a negative impact on air quality.”

Meanwhile, campaigners fighting the proposal say thousands of pounds have been donated to their bid to pay for specialist representation at the inquiry.

An online fundraising campaign was set up last month to raise around £6,500 ahead of the hearing.

And organisers yesterday said more than half of that target had been collected through online donations and cheques left with the parish councils in South Wootton and Castle Rising.

Castle Rising parish councillor David Goddard said: “The generosity of residents is wonderful and illustrates their concerns. I do hope we are able to overturn the appeal and repay their kindness.”

Donations can still be made online via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/no2kh.

Three days of hearings are due to take place at the Knights Hill Hotel, beginning on Tuesday morning. A fourth day will be held at Lynn Town Hall, if needed.

The final decision on whether the application can go ahead will be made by the Secretary of State, who will receive a recommendation from the planning inspector.

