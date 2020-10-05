West Norfolk MPs pledge backing for King's Lynn hospital rebuild bid

West Norfolk's MPs have vowed to back health bosses in their fight to secure a rebuild of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The QEH missed out on inclusion in a list of 40 proposed new hospital schemes announced by the Government on Friday.

But bosses at the Gayton Road site have insisted there is a "compelling"case for redevelopment of the site, as it seeks to be one of eight hospitals included in the second phase of the programme.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.. (42559685)

And North West Norfolk MP James Wild has admitted disappointment at the Government's announcement.

He said: “QEH has put forward a strong case for investment and I’ll keep working with the Trust and other MPs to ensure it is a serious contender for one of the eight additional new hospital schemes.

"I’ve spoken to the Health Secretary today to underline that case.”

James Wild MP

His South West Norfolk counterpart, Liz Truss, also backed the QEH’s case and pledged to endorse their proposals.

She said: "The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has presented a strong case for investment and I will be working with my colleagues to support the trust with their bid."

She said she had also raised the plan for a new school of nursing in Lynn, which was awarded almost £600,000 of funding last month, and broader improvement plans with her Cabinet colleague.

The hospital said on Friday that it had made a bid to be part of the second phase of the Government's programme, where another eight hospitals will be selected for development.