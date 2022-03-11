Lynn's True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum is raising the roof after being awarded more than £50,000.

The "delighted" museum and the associated North End Trust are among a handful of organisations in the East of England which will benefit from £1 million in cultural funding.

The money will go towards much-needed roof repairs after storms in recent years have caused water damage.

True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

It comes from a national £48 million fund to support museums, galleries, libraries and other cultural organisations and venues across the country through the government’s Cultural Investment Fund.

The aim is to improve people’s access to the arts, safeguard cultural assets for future generations, and power economic growth through culture.

Dr Paul Richards, Trust chairman, said: “The grant from the Museum Estate and Development Fund (MEND) is a major boost for The North End Trust which enables the trustees to move forward with necessary repairs to the Museum complex roofs.

Moments of Great Change Exhibition at True's Yard officially opened by Lynn deputy mayor Lesley Bambridge with Lindsey Bavin (True's Yard curator).

"This will be of great benefit to the staff and volunteers who work here and the community the Museum has served for over 30 years.”

Lindsey Bavin, museum curator, said: “We were delighted to receive the news our application has been successful.

"These roof repairs are much needed and after the difficult years of 2020/21 raising the funds for their repair seemed a herculean task. Thanks to the support from the Museum Estate and Development Fund (MEND) these roof repairs will ensure our Community Museum is warm and dry for years to come.”

Five organisations in the East of England have received cash through the Cultural Investment Fund which is broken down into three streams: the Cultural Development Fund, the Museum Estate and Development Fund and the Libraries Improvement Fund.

Some £50,044 will go to True’s Yard, an independent community museum in Lynn which celebrates the fishing community of the North End, which made a significant contribution to Lynn’s economic and social life for 900 years.

Other cash awards from The Museum Estate and Development Fund (MEND), which helps fund museum and local authority infrastructure projects and urgent maintenance works beyond their day-to-day budgets, in the region will go to venues including the Lowestoft Museum and Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in East Anglia.

Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “I am delighted that we are providing this funding to five critical cultural organisations in the East of England. Improving access to local libraries and museums is a central part of our plans to level up access to the arts and culture across the country and I can’t wait to see the difference these awards make.”

Additionally, the East of England has previously benefited from nearly £80 million in cultural funding through the Culture Recovery Fund, which was designed to help arts organisations through the pandemic.