Home   News   Article

West Norfolk museums move online but fears over funding are expressed

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:10, 22 April 2020
 | Updated: 12:12, 22 April 2020

Museums are adapting services to reach out to the public despite the doors being closed for the buildings-but some concerns have been raised over finances.

True’s Yard Museum has been contacted by students and school teachers regarding its online study resources, principally Key Stage 2 study packs on Tudors, Victorians, and Maritime History.

After being bombarded with requests from families, the museum created a programme of online content for children, which saw online engagement increase by 179 per cent.

Read more
CoronavirusEducationKings Lynn

More by this author

Ben Hardy
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE