West Norfolk museums move online but fears over funding are expressed

Museums are adapting services to reach out to the public despite the doors being closed for the buildings-but some concerns have been raised over finances.

True’s Yard Museum has been contacted by students and school teachers regarding its online study resources, principally Key Stage 2 study packs on Tudors, Victorians, and Maritime History.

After being bombarded with requests from families, the museum created a programme of online content for children, which saw online engagement increase by 179 per cent.