An orchestra which formed just over six months ago has staged a performance of musical classics at a Lynn secondary school.

The West Norfolk Wind Orchestra (WNWO), which was created as part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust (WNAT) Community Music Initiative, played to audiences at Springwood High School recently.

Spring Serenade featured a wide range of pieces, including Philip Sparke’s ‘Theatre Music’, selections from Aladdin and The Pirates of the Caribbean, and ‘Macarthur Park’.

West Norfolk Wind Orchestra. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

“The atmosphere created in the performance of Pirates of the Caribbean was fantastic, and the audience loved our encore, ‘Eve of the War’, from the soundtrack to War of the Worlds,” said Robin Norman, director of music at Springwood, a member of the WNAT.

“The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, both from the audience, who were showering compliments of the musicality and performance standard of the group, and also from the players, who are really enjoying the band and were grateful that such an opportunity exists for them.”

Established in September 2023, the WNWO welcomes musicians of all ages, and currently has members aged from 14 to retirement.

The orchestra’s previous concert raised money for the Purfleet Trust, and this time it was the turn of the King's Lynn Night Shelter to benefit from the performance.

“We continued the ethos of supporting local charities and, on this occasion, we supported the King’s Lynn Night Shelter, who also attended and gave a short talk on the work they do,” added Mr Norman.

“On this occasion, we raised £275 for them – however we are thrilled to have been approached by Stuart Newman of Setra Wood Products, who has kindly offered to match our donation, meaning that the charity will receive £550 for the fantastic work they undertake.”

“WNWO was the first group under the WNAT Community Music Initiative,” continued Mr Norman. “The group has grown in numbers since that first rehearsal to a current band of 35 to 40, with people travelling from across West Norfolk and Fenland.

“We still welcome new members though – particularly saxes, tubas and percussion.”

The next WNWO concert is due to take place at Springwood in July.

Reporting by Lola Jackson