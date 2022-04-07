West Norfolk residents could face disruption on the roads today amid warnings of wind gusts of up to 55mph.

It comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across much of central England, including most of Norfolk.

The alert, which is in place from 10am until 6pm, says that 'winds will strengthen across central England this morning with gusts widely 45-50mph developing and a few places seeing gusts around 55mph'.

The Met Office has said people should expect some delays to road, rail and air transport, while some bus and train services could be affected, meaning journeys will take longer.