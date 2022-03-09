Nordic skier Steve Arnold can bounce back from his Covid catastrophe and thrive on the big Beijing stage, reckons teammate and six-time Paralympian Steve Thomas, writes Will Jennings in Beijing.

Arnold, from King’s Lynn, was one of five Nordic skiers selected for the Winter Paralympics but had his attendance thrown into doubt after testing positive for Covid-19 last weekend.

The 42-year-old was forced to withdraw from Saturday's sprint biathlon after returning the positive result before departing for China.

Steve Arnold

But within just four days the Norfolk ace made a miraculous recovery and has now landed in Beijing ahead of Friday’s upcoming sitting biathlon event.

Former sailor and ice hockey star Thomas, 45, is competing at his sixth Games as a Nordic skier and believes Arnold has what it takes banish his virus demons in the Chinese capital.

He said: "We’ve all dealt with Covid in different ways in terms of family and stuff, and unfortunately he’s had to deal with it right now.

“But he’s a strong individual, he’s fun and the energy of the group and it will be great to have him back.

“We’ve got a group chat, while we also text message and WhatsApp. I knew he flew in late on Tuesday – I haven’t seen him or spoken to him since then but we’ll catch up later.

“He’s been through a couple of programmes himself – he knows the game but it’s obviously frustrating.”

Arnold got the green light to fly to China on Tuesday and has now landed in Beijing for a short and sweet Olympic debut.

The military veteran suffered his injuries while serving in Afghanistan in 2011 and after initially competing as a para-cyclist, turned his attention to the gruelling world of Nordic skiing.

Arnold narrowly missed out on a place in the team at PyeongChang 2018 but secured his spot on the Beijing plane after a successful World Championships in Lillehammer earlier this year.

Ahead of finally flying to Beijing this week, Arnold posted on his official Twitter account: “Travelling out late due to Covid – not the start I wanted.

“It’s going to be a whistle-stop tour but can’t wait to get on that start line and give it my all.”

