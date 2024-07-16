Five West Norfolk parks have been awarded the coveted Green Flag Award and officially recognised as some of the country’s best.

The Walks and Tower Gardens in King’s Lynn, Boston Square Sensory Garden and the Heritage Gardens in Hunstanton, and Mintlyn Crematorium, between Lynn and Bawsey, have all achieved the benchmark international standard for publicly accessible parks and green spaces around the world.

Celebrations at The Walks in King’s Lynn after the park was recognised in this year’s Green Flag Awards.

Bal Anota, cabinet member for events and open spaces at West Norfolk Council, which manages the parks, said: “The news that five locations in West Norfolk have achieved the accreditation - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces - is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it.

“This is a well deserved win for our passionate council staff.”

Marking the Green Flag Award in Hunstanton.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd MBE, added: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at the borough council on achieving a Green Flag Award once again.

“These sites provide vital green space for communities in West Norfolk to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

“We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

“It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”

Showing off the Green Flag Award at Tower Gardens in King’s Lynn.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and across the globe.

A picturesque bridge over the steam at The Walks in King’s Lynn.

The Walks in King’s Lynn.

The Esplanade Gardens in Hunstanton.