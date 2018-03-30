West Norfolk personal trainer takes on challenges in memory of dad

A personal trainer is taking on a number of endurance challenges to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Shaun McKenna, who works at Alive Leisure, is aiming to raise £3,000 and inspire others to challenge themselves for charity by running marathons.

Big Healthy Friday at Alive Lynn Sport King's Lynn. Pictured Alive Lynn sport's Shaun McKenna.

Having ran 26.2-miles on a treadmill at the sports centre on Friday, Shaun is now preparing to run the London Marathon in memory of father, John.

He said: “I have been granted a place in the London 2018 Marathon supporting the British Heart Foundation.

“I’m running in memory of my dad John Henry McKenna. The 52 short, but fulfilled years this man lived was above and beyond all expectations for a dad, husband, brother, uncle and friend.

“He was an extremely loved character and will continue to be forever missed. Not a day passes when John isn’t in our thoughts. The unexpected and sudden loss of dad was on August 22, 2015.”

Shuan managed to raise £484 with his treadmill marathon and Fran McMenemy’s body pump sessions at Alive Leisure on Friday, making his total £1,484.

“The heart is the body’s engine, sometimes people’s engines don’t run as efficiently as others,” said Shaun.

“But together we can improve, develop, rebuild, and reconstruct our engines through the help of specialists and research.

“The more we know the more we can do, and the more we support the more long fulfilled lives we will live.

“Life is the most unfair but yet precious gift. We are all blessed with the gift of life – however, it does not necessarily pan out the way we intended.

“I believe everything happens for a reason, and that reasons are positive; it might not seem it at the time, but in time it will.”

To support Shaun, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/in-memory-of-john-mckenna