West Norfolk police officer resigns over ‘misuse’ of social media account

A West Norfolk police officer has resigned over the “misuse” of his police Twitter account.

Allegations against PC Roderick Morrison were the subject of a special case misconduct hearing chaired by Chief Constable Simon Bailey on Tuesday.

It was alleged that PC Morrison misused his Norfolk Constabulary Twitter account to pursue a personal relationship which he continued through his personal social media account and attempted to frustrate the investigation into his conduct by attempting to have messages deleted.

PC Morrison resigned prior to the hearing.

Mr Bailey said: “Police officers are well aware of the standards the force and members of the public rightly expect of them.

"The same rules apply online as they do offline and PC Morrison’s behaviour fell below the standards we and the public expect.

“Using a police social media account to pursue a personal relationship is a serious abuse of an officer’s position. PC Morrison has let his colleagues, the communities of Norfolk and himself down.

“Such behaviour undermines public confidence which is why it’s important these hearings are held in public, so communities are aware of action taken by the force when conduct falls short of the standards expected.”