West Norfolk Pride group to host Star Wars quiz night

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride is hosting special a quiz night in celebration of Star Wars Day.

Following the success of their LGBT History evening, the pride is organising a Star Wars themed quiz night at The Hob, Littleport Street, on May 4, from 9pm.

Organiser Jaymee Dunne said: “We opted for a Star Wars themed quiz due to the date - May the 4th! May the 4th be with you. As well as questions about Star Wars we’ll also include some general knowledge questions, so anyone can enter and have a chance of winning a prize.

“The cost is only £5 per team. The quiz will start around about 9.30pm and I am excited to be the quiz master along with Linda Cox who will be adjudicating for what will be a fun packed night.”

The pride is organising a number of events throughout the year in the lead up to the main parade on Saturday, August 18.

Committee member Jordan Stokes said: “I am really excited about the prospect of having a pride parade through the town centre, which will be a celebration of diversity and will be inclusive of everyone and that will be followed by a festival type event on the walks.”