West Norfolk primary school named in magazine’s top 10

A West Norfolk primary school is celebrating this week after it was named among the country’s top 10 state primary schools by a society magazine.

St Martin at Shouldham Church of England Primary Academy was listed in Tatler’s State Schools Guide 2018, which it says are “the cream of the country’s crop”.

According to Tatler, one mother told them: “What they do at this school is really mind-blowing.”

The magazine says: “Head Katherine Howe is a ‘phenomenal strategic leader’; Ofsted agrees, giving St Martin at Shouldham an Outstanding rating and citing Mrs Howe’s ‘exceptional understanding of her pupils’ and the ‘positive atmosphere’.”

The school’s buildings, its environmentally friendly nature, and after-school clubs are also commended.

Mrs Howe said: “We are all proud and delighted that St Martin at Shouldham Academy was recognised by Tatler as one of the best state schools in the country, and that one of our parents felt strongly enough to recommend us for this honour.”

One of St Martin’s Year 6 pupils, Sonny, said: “The education here is amazing. We are also an extremely eco-friendly school.

“Everyone here is kind to one another and the head and the class teachers are very caring to the students.”