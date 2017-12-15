West Norfolk primary school rated ‘inadequate’

A primary school in West Norfolk has been rated ‘inadequate’ after inspectors found the school does not have the capacity to improve.

Ofsted inspectors say Runcton Holme Church of England Primary School needs to improve in four main categories, but rated its personal development, behaviour and welfare as good.

According to the report, the school’s headteacher, Emma Zeil, who joined in October, does not have sufficient leadership support to help her make improvements and the local governing body “does not provide sufficient support and challenge to hold school leaders to account”.

The report said: “Teachers do not plan learning suited to the different ages and abilities of pupils. Time in lessons is not used well enough. Teachers do not take enough care to check that pupils understand what to do. Mathematics is not taught well enough. Pupil’ learning is not planned effectively. Teaching assistants are not used effectively enough.”

Ms Zeil said: “We are all disappointed that the school has been rated as inadequate. We have already begun to address the issues raised by the inspector and we are working collectively with our governors, our academy trust and the wider community to ensure standards are raised quickly, and continue to rise, ensuring a high quality education for all the children who attend our school.”