West Norfolk passengers should only travel if absolutely necessary on Great Northern during next week’s strike by RMT members of Network Rail and other train operators.

Operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) warns Lynn, Watlington and Downham travellers there will be very few trains every day from the start of the industrial action, on Tuesday, June 21, until Sunday, June 26 inclusive with crowding expected, particularly on last trains and possible delays.

There will be no service at all on many lines on strike days (June 21, 23 and 25) and there will be late starts and early finishes – as early as late afternoon – throughout the period.

Great Northern.

GTR has been in touch with schools, colleges and hospitals to notify them of the impact of the RMT strike action.

Although RMT members at GTR voted only for action short of a strike, the operator depends on Network Rail signallers and engineers to keep its trains moving, and its services connect with many lines and stations managed by other operators whose staff are taking action.

Angie Doll, chief operating officer, Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We’re sorry to say that people should only travel by rail between 21 and 26 June if absolutely necessary due to strike action by RMT members at Network Rail and other train companies. Unfortunately, there will be very few train services and some routes will be closed altogether on strike days.

“Services will start much later than normal and finish early. All this may lead to very busy trains and possible delays. Passengers should plan ahead and think about travelling at another time.

“Strikes are terrible for passengers, especially as the country is starting to recover from the pandemic and return to rail. We urge the RMT to work with Network Rail and train operators to find a swift solution.”

Network Rail route director Mark Killick said: “We’re so sorry for the disruption next week and we know how difficult this will be for our customers so soon after the pandemic. We’ve trained 250 staff so we can keep some of the busiest lines open.

“We are continuing to work with unions to find a solution.”

Train times for June 21-26 will be available online from Friday and Saturday, June 17/18. Visit www.greatnorthernrail.com.