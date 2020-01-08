Rail passengers in West Norfolk are being warned to expect major disruption to their journeys this afternoon.

Great Northern, the area's main train operator, says the line between Lynn and Ely is currently blocked as police are currently dealing with an incident.

The company tweeted: "Your journey will take much longer than usual. If you are able to travel later, please do so."

King's Lynn rail station (26251631)

Replacement buses are now running, though a spokesman said they expect the disruption to continue until at least 4pm.

British Transport Police say they were alerted to a "casualty on the track" in the Littleport area at around 1.20pm today.

A spokesman said officers and ambulance crews are currently at the scene.

