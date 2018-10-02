Lynn News

West Norfolk rallies to support Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 13:58, 02 October 2018
Mike Pye Vocalist from Denver (Mike's Country) singing and collecting for the Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Downham Town Centre on Friday (28th)... (4479909)

Thousands of West Norfolk residents brewed up to support Macmillan’s World Biggest Coffee Morning on Friday.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual coffee morning has so far raised £1,943,169 towards finding a cure and supporting patients and their families through diagnosis.

Among the national cash donations were many from West Norfolk residents, businesses and schools including a £293 donation from The Friends of Nelson Academy.

The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables at Setchey hosting a Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning Event..LtoR, Kate Clark, Holly Everitt, Natasha Wilson, Amanda Waterfield, Polly Wilson. (4479898)

Fiona Rowe, who is a member of The Friends of Nelson Academy, said on Twitter: “Thank you to everyone who attended or donated goodies for the Macmillan coffee morning.

“We raised £293 which is a brilliant amount. We could not have achieved this without all your support.”

Dobbies in Lynn said their coffee morning was a “huge success” and have so far raised £130, but have not yet finished counting.

The garden centre was selling a range of “yummy cakes” and held a guess the weight of the cake competition.

Lynn News supports Macmillan Cancer Support's World's Biggest Coffee Morning (4492957)

Many other West Norfolk organisations also put the kettle on to support the worthy cause including Lynn News, The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables, Amberley Hall Care Home, and A.T. Johnson.

If you joined Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, get in touch with us and send in your pictures and totals to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk

Alternatively find us on Facebook via @lynnnews or Twitter via @TheLynnNews

Macmillan is still accepting donations. To send in your money, visit https://donation.macmillan.org.uk/wbcm/payin#.VS5wUdzF9FU

