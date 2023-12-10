A Lynn man has been named among the top 1% of researchers worldwide.

Professor Lee Smith, an Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) public health expert, has been named among the world’s most influential academic researchers for the second year in a row.

The highly-cited Researchers 2023 list is produced by the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate, and lists the authors of the top 1% most-cited research pieces across the globe.

Professor Lee Smith

Professor Smith’s research focuses on public health and epidemiology.

Among his recent papers were studies on how eating disorders and severe mental health issues can affect multimorbidity, where a person has two or more co-existing physical health conditions.

In May, he was named researcher of the year at the Cambridge Independent Science and Technology Awards.

Professor Smith said: “I’m very happy to have been listed for the second year in a row.

“This is an extremely prestigious form of recognition for a researcher, and I would like to pay tribute to my colleagues both at ARU and at other institutions who have worked with me on various research projects.”

Bar Veinstein, President of Academia and Government at Clarivate, said: “We celebrate the highly-cited researchers whose contributions transform our world by helping to make it healthier, more sustainable, and more secure.

“Recognition of highly cited researchers not only validates research excellence but also enhances reputation, fosters collaboration, and informs resource allocation, acting as a beacon for academic institutions and commercial organisations.”