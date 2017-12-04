West Norfolk residents to receive flood warning texts

Residents in West Norfolk could receive a text message from the Environment Agency to alert them to future flood warnings.

People on O2, who live in areas at high risk of flooding, will receive an automated text message next week informing them that they have been registered for free flood warnings.

The text messages will include details on what people should do in the event of a flood, along with an option to opt out of the automated messages.

Area flood risk manager at the Environment Agency, Graham Verrier, said: “Being registered for flood warnings can give people advance notice of flooding and some crucial time to prepare.

“If you get the text, it is because you live in an area at risk of flooding, so we would urge people to stay registered to the service and learn what to do if you receive a warning.”

The agency will register around 375,000 people across England throughout December, and say they have been adding people who live in high flood risk areas to the service since 2010, beginning with BT landlines before moving to provide warnings to mobile phones in 2014.

They plan on adding customers who are on Vodafone and 3, but say those who are not on these networks can still receive free flood warnings by visiting floodsdestroy.campaign.gov.uk.